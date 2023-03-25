Heavy police presence ensured safety, security on first night of Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI – Miami police officials encountered few issues in Bayfront Park when hundreds of other folks amassed Friday night for the first night of the Ultra Music Festival.

As of Friday night, officials had made simply two arrests, a police spokesman stated.

The division has self assurance in its security plan that comes with high-tech cameras.

Below the level pyrotechnics and speaker-rattling tune, the Ultra crowd partied and deliberate to soundly proceed all weekend.

“We live in such an unsafe world but really you don’t see too much violence happening here right now,” Richard Rocha of Miami, who attended the pageant, stated.

Private security crowded Metromover platforms and roamed pageant grounds with tune fanatics.

On most sensible of uniformed officials, Miami police used a machine of high-definition cameras that may zoom in the place wanted.

The division gave CBS News Miami an unique glance inside of its Real-Time Crime Center.

The officer stated their machine is a good crime deterrent that has ended in arrests previously.

Across Biscayne Bay, Florida Highway Patrol soldiers helped Miami Beach police run a DUI checkpoint.

The crackdown on under the influence of alcohol riding comes one week after a taking pictures in a Spring Break crowd on South Beach.

This time, other folks may listen ocean waves on Ocean Drive.

People didn’t crowd the road.

Police opened one lane to site visitors and positioned barricades on curbs.

Haramizy Maurugu, a vacationer from Columbus, Ohio, stated he felt secure.

“Of course, I feel safe with the barricades especially because people can’t just run around across the street and cause chaos,” he stated.

With simply two arrests close to the tip of Friday night’s display, Miami Police felt their plan were given off to a just right get started.