Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Woman injured after assault, fight at north Houston hotel

Woman injured after assault, fight at north Houston hotel


Constable's deputies responded to a fight and assault at a north Houston hotel.

A girl used to be injured and several other folks have been arrested after she used to be ambushed and a fight broke out at a hotel in north Houston, officers stated.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies round 11 p.m. replied to stories of a capturing within the 11500 block of Bammel North Houston Road, the place they discovered a number of individuals who have been yelling and arguing, Metro Video Services reported. A girl used to be taken to the sanatorium with accidents that weren’t thought to be life-threatening. Investigators had now not but launched the names of those that have been reportedly arrested.

Witnesses informed investigators a lady went to the hotel for a birthday celebration. When she arrived within the room, two girls jumped out a WC, attacked her after which tied her up with tape and took all her issues, together with her handbag, cash and mobile phone.

Investigators allege the lady someway referred to as her father, who arrived with a rifle. The two girls returned and a fight broke out. During that scuffle, anyone fired a number of pictures with the rifle. None of the bullets went into different rooms and nobody else used to be injured, officers stated. 

Matt DeGrood is a basic project and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for neighborhood newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



