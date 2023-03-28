Taliban arrests prominent Afghan education campaigner Matiullah Wesa, founder of the Pen Path organization

Afghanistan’s Taliban regime arrested a well known education campaigner this week for his paintings and for containing “meetings with Westerners,” as the Islamic hardliners proceed their efforts to stamp out dissent and stay ladies out of college. The United Nations venture in Afghanistan stated Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the Pen Path organization which has spent greater than a decade advocating for education get right of entry to and campaigning towards corruption, used to be arrested Monday in Kabul as he returned from a shuttle to Belgium.

Matiullah, 30, introduced his cell library and advocacy to a few of Afghanistan’s maximum far flung areas in a bid to make stronger get right of entry to to education, together with for ladies, and spotlight corruption in Afghanistan’s nationwide tutorial machine.

Men, ladies, aged, younger, everybody from each nook of the nation are requesting the Islamic rights to education for his or her daughters. Penpath feminine volunteers calls for ladies education and their rights to education #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign pic.twitter.com/gekG7fsGKj — Matiullah Wesa مطيع الله ويسا (@matiullahwesa) March 26, 2023

The Taliban did not supply any element about the causes for Wesa’s detention, however one senior legitimate with the staff showed to CBS News that the activist used to be in “custody” after his arrest, which used to be “linked to his activities and high-level meetings with Westerners.” The Taliban legitimate spoke to CBS News on situation of anonymity as they weren’t approved to speak about the topic.

Wesa had visited Belgium and held conferences with quite a lot of European Union officers to give an explanation for the worsening cases for girls and women in regard to education in Afghanistan. He additionally met with U.N. officers and overseas diplomats in Kabul, all of which is thought to have frustrated the Taliban and resulted in his arrest this week.

Matiullah Wesa, founder of the Afghan education marketing campaign staff Pen Path, is observed in a document picture from his Twitter account.



Attaullah Wesa, the activist’s older brother who isn’t in Afghanistan, instructed CBS News that Matiullah and one of his different brothers had long gone to a mosque to provide prayers as standard early Monday night when two pick-up vans complete of armed Taliban individuals arrived and took Matiullah away.

“We are a family of educational campaigners, and we won’t stop raising our voices for education for every child in Afghanistan,” Attaullah Wesa instructed CBS News.

Taliban forces raided the circle of relatives house in Afghanistan on Tuesday, “detained my two other brothers and took everyone’s phones, laptops and valuable belongings,” Attaullah stated.

“Our house was under siege by the Taliban,” he stated. “My two totally innocent brothers were taken and tortured.”

He described it as “a barbaric act committed by the Taliban against neutral people,” and he known as on the “international community and Afghans, help us; we are not military types. We are just people who believe in the power of the pen.”

Recently we travelled to 24 districts in the nation to talk to elders and locals and speak about ladies colleges and to… Posted through Pen Path on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Matiullah Wesa’s arrest comes simply after the get started of the new college 12 months in Afghanistan, which, as CBS News reported, were given off to a rocky get started with totally empty school rooms on day-one as the Taliban government ignored to tell folks that faculty used to be beginning on what had lengthy been seen as a public vacation.

Classes are much less complete anyway as the Taliban has barred ladies over the age of 12 from attending colleges. The staff’s home intelligence company has detained a host of activists who campaigned for ladies’s education.



A gaggle of ladies describe their get away from a Taliban managed Afghanistan | 60 Minutes 02:40

Wesa’s remaining tweet, ahead of his arrest, confirmed ladies running as volunteers for his Pen Path organization, “asking for the Islamic right to education for their daughters.”

The Wesa circle of relatives is from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar area, the conventional house turf of the Taliban. They have remained amongst the few to proceed pushing for truthful education get right of entry to in the area since the Taliban reclaimed energy over the nation with the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021.

Wesa’s arrest drew international condemnation, with the U.N.’s particular rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, pronouncing he used to be alarmed through the activist’s detention.

“His safety is paramount & all his legal rights must be respected,” Bennett stated on Twitter.

The hashtag #Free upMatiullahWesa temporarily began gaining steam on social media platforms.

Afghan poet and author Matiullah Turab, in a tweet, condemned the activist’s arrest, calling him “a kind, honorable, patriotic, educated young man who is saddened by the grief of his countrymen.”

“There were many opportunities for him to leave the country, but he did not want to go anywhere and was thirsty for the prosperity and progress of his countrymen,” stated Turab.