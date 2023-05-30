On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a girl chasing after her dog were given hit by a pickup truck in downtown San Antonio, in line with police stories.

Authorities have showed {that a} girl in her past due 60s who used to be looking to catch her dog because it crossed Santa Rosa used to be hit by a truck that used to be turning left onto it from West Houston Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, who used to be the usage of a walker, sustained severe accidents to her leg and head trauma from the collision. She used to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in essential situation.

Police investigations have proven that the driving force of the truck used to be now not impaired and stayed on the scene.

We will stay you up to date on any newest tendencies in this tale.

