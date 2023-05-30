Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case





Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will face trial on contempt of Congress fees following his refusal to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 assault on america Capitol. Navarro’s trial is scheduled to start on September 5, as set via US (*6*) Judge Amit Mehta throughout a courtroom listening to in Washington. Navarro was once charged with one rely of contempt remaining 12 months for failing to seem for a deposition ahead of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault, and a 2d fee for failing to produce paperwork the committee asked. He has pleaded now not to blame.

Navarro is a former economics professor, who promoted former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud. Having served as a White House staffer underneath Trump, Navarro has argued that Trump invoked government privilege, which barred him from cooperating with the committee. Navarro is the second one Trump aide to face prison fees, after former White House adviser Steve Bannon was once convicted of 2 counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to 4 months in jail. However, Bannon has been unfastened pending enchantment.

