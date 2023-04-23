



On April 22, 2023, a sad match took place in north Houston when a lady was once struck and killed by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. The incident took place early Saturday morning at round 1 a.m. on East Little York, close to Nordling. When Houston police arrived on the scene, they discovered the lady’s dead frame at the street. Reports point out that the sufferer was once crossing the street when the automobile hit her, and the motive force didn’t forestall to name 911 or take a look at at the sufferer.

In the aftermath of the twist of fate, the Houston police had been running tirelessly to spot and find the motive force answerable for the hit-and-run. Sadly, the id of the lady has now not but been launched by the police. The government would not have any main points referring to the kind of vehicle concerned in the incident.

Jonathan Limehouse, a federal court docket reporter for the Houston Chronicle, coated the devastating twist of fate. Originally from North Carolina, Limehouse grew up in Raleigh and graduated from UNC Charlotte. Prior to his paintings on the Houston Chronicle, he labored as a breaking news reporter for The Charlotte Observer, the place he coated more than a few subjects starting from crime and schooling to public well being and sports activities.

It is a sad match that has left a circle of relatives and a neighborhood mourning the lack of a beloved one. The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of staying alert and wary whilst using and obeying visitors regulations to stop equivalent tragedies in the long run.