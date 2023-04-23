Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has tied the knot with Houston Texans protection Jonathan Owens. The couple shared the news — and a few shocking footage — on social media Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has tied the knot with Houston Texans protection Jonathan Owens. The couple shared the news — and a few shocking footage — on social media Saturday.

- Advertisement - “I do … officially owens,” the seven-time Olympic medalist wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of the rite highlighting the Houston skyline. In his own post, Owens known as her “My person, forever.”

“Wifey got a great ring to it … First day of forever,” Owens added within the feedback.

Biles wore a tiered white robe, whilst Owens donned a tan swimsuit. According to an interview with E! News, Biles picked out her robe together with her mother and her easiest pal quickly after Owens popped the query in February 2022.

- Advertisement - “It was something I didn’t think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that,” she mentioned.

Biles additionally mentioned she deliberate to ask a few of her teammates, however the visitor checklist would not be too lengthy: “Other than that, it’s really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day.”

Biles has documented the busy lead-up to the rite on social media. She shared one week in the past that she and Owens had gotten their marriage license, and previous shared a video of a giant outside bridal bathe.