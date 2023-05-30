Woman arrested for stealing car with 3-year-old inside, Hernando Sheriff says

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HSO) has reported the arrest of a girl who stole a car with a child inside of it. The incident came about on May twenty seventh at round 10 a.m. in Spring Hill, Fla., when deputies won a choice to research a carjacking. As they have been en path, the 911 operator won a choice from a girl screaming, “My baby, my baby!”

After an interpreter assisted the operator in speaking with the lady, it used to be realized that she have been the sufferer of a carjacking during which her three-year-old used to be nonetheless within the car. The sufferer used to be a meals carrier supply motive force who had parked her car outdoor an Ashland Drive place of dwelling to ship meals to the house. When she returned to her car, she noticed Breanne Lucey, who would later be recognized by way of government because the wrongdoer, taking a look into the car at her kid.

Lucey moved round to the motive force’s facet and were given into the car, at which level the sufferer tried to take hold of the open door. Lucey yanked it close and drove away, with the sufferer placing onto the door and being dragged a brief distance. Fire rescue group of workers have been known as to the scene to regard the sufferer’s accidents. Deputies have been alerted, and Deputy Brown noticed the stolen car on Cortez Boulevard. He tried to make a site visitors forestall, however Lucey fled.

Due to the presence of the kid within the car, the deputies made up our minds to not pursue Lucey, however as a substitute adopted her from a distance. Additional deputies joined them within the pursuit, making an attempt to get her to forestall. Eventually, marine deputies LaPalme and Snell have been in a position to pressure Lucey to forestall within the house round Jenkins Creek. The kid used to be discovered unhurt within the car, and fireplace rescue group of workers have been in a position to test the kid’s situation.

The sufferer used to be dropped at the positioning of the site visitors forestall, the place she recognized Lucey as the one who had stolen her car. Lucey used to be arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and fleeing to elude. Her bond has been set at $57,000.