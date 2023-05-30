Rockwall To Host Texas’ Largest Pickleball Tournament

The Selkirk Texas Open is coming to Rockwall this week, making it the biggest pickleball match in Texas historical past. Held on the Oasis Pickleball Club from June 1-4 2023, this would be the fourth yr the development has taken position in Rockwall.

The match will see over 1,500 registered athletes competing in each skilled and newbie fits. These avid gamers will compete for a certified handbag totaling roughly $238,314 in prize cash.

The open shall be hosted through the Carvana PPA Tour, which holds occasions international and awards greater than $5.5 million in annual prize cash. Thanks to its presence in Rockwall, the excursion’s pickleball occasions have an estimated general financial affect of $2.75 million and draw in avid gamers and lovers from all over the international.

For the primary time ever, the Selkirk Texas Open partnered with USA Pickleball for a Golden Ticket Event. Golden Tickets supply access to america Pickleball National Championships, which might be scheduled for November 4 to twelve, 2023, and are anticipated to host 5,000 registered avid gamers.

Aside from the serious festival, spectators can be expecting to revel in meals choices, are living tune, sponsor tents, and arranged enjoying occasions. In addition, the development shall be broadcast on ESPN, TennisChannel.com, PPA TV and CBS Sports.

The Oasis Pickleball Club is the site of the development, situated at 5757 State Hwy 205 in Rockwall. Tournament play shall be held day-to-day from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Tickets for the development get started at $25. For extra information, click here.

The professional time table is as follows:

Thursday, June 1: Men’s/Women’s Singles

Friday, June 2: Mixed Doubles

Saturday, June 3: Men’s/Women’s Doubles

Sunday, June 4: Championship Sunday

Texas is house to extra skilled avid gamers than some other state, together with ten native avid gamers at the roster.

Ben Johns (Men’s No. 1)

Riley Newman (Men’s No. 2)

Collin Johns

Lea Jansen

Vivienne David

Julian Arnold

Lauren Stratman

Dekel Bar

DJ Young

Zane Navratil

Lina Padegimaite

Thomas Wilson

Don’t fail to notice this thrilling match, the place you’ll witness the most efficient pickleball avid gamers compete for the identify.

