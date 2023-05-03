Woman arrested for allegedly throwing wine at Matt Gaetz

She used to be charged with a legal.

A Florida girl used to be arrested and charged with battery on an elected legit after she allegedly threw a pitcher of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in keeping with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident came about on Saturday in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Gaetz used to be at the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival, in keeping with a police document got through ABC News.

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks throughout the House Armed Services Committee listening to at the Department of the Navy’s finances request for fiscal 12 months 2024, on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2023. Carolyn Kaster/AP

The girl, known through police as Selena Jo Chambers, advised investigators she tripped and by chance spilled a drink on Gaetz, however others say it went down another way.

“Representative Gaetz said Chambers and another female had been walking past him and his family cursing at them,” in keeping with the police document. “He believed both females had recognized him as a United States Representative.”

Gaetz advised police he used to be chatting with somebody when Chambers allegedly started loudly swearing at him.

“Blaine Odom said he was speaking with Representative Gaetz and saw Selena Chambers swearing loudly at them. Chambers was carrying a drink in her right hand. Chambers thrust the container into the air and the beverage from the drink landed on Representative Gaetz and on Odom’s right shoulder,” in keeping with the police document.

It endured, “Chambers then walked away yelling and flipping him off. Odom said he observed the drink land on Representative Gaetz and also on him. Odom said his clothing was soaked from the drink Chambers threw on him. Odom said he wanted to press charges against Chambers.”

Chambers advised investigators she were consuming. Her buddy used to be now not arrested.

Selena Chambers in a police picture. Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Battery on an elected legit is a legal and easy battery is a misdemeanor. Chambers used to be launched on $1,000 bond.

She could not straight away be reached for remark.

Gaetz thanked the sheriff in a commentary for taking “swift” motion and charging the lady.

It is not the primary time Gaetz has been the objective of an object thrown as him. In 2019, a girl threw a drink at Gaetz throughout a the city corridor assembly. That girl used to be sentenced to fifteen days in prison for the incident.