Davenport High’s ‘Fashion Lab’ is a hot class at the innovative new school

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport High School freshman Gloria Elias as soon as had other profession plans, however now she loves the brand-new Fashion Lab at the moderately new Polk County school. Holding a very uncommon pair of hand-painted Taylor Swift denims, Elias is simply certainly one of 200 scholars, with every other 400 on the ready record, who’re enrolled in the hot class at Davenport: the trend design program.

The class is led via Jomayra Rodriguez, a fashion-industry veteran who teaches her scholars how one can stitch and goals to unfastened their minds via clothes design. Rodriguez needs her scholars to open up their creativity, pronouncing, “They don’t necessarily have to be the next designer.”

- Advertisement -

This Friday at 7 p.m., the scholars will host an epic Fashion Show at the school. The public is invited to buy tickets for $5, and proceeds will return into the program to pay for provides. For Davenport senior Faresha Alli, trend used to be by no means a supply of self-expression till she discovered how one can put what she believes in into the garments she creates. Her more youthful sister, Elsadieka, might be modeling her creations on the Fashion Show runway.