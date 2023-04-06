WNBA Draft 2023: How to watch and who are the players

The Dallas Wings will probably be in the highlight after securing a couple of first around selections (3, 5 and 11) following a blockbuster four-team industry previous this yr.

DALLAS — The WNBA introduced Thursday the listing of faculty players who have officially declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft. And after some exciting March Madness video games and the most-watched girls’s faculty basketball sport of all-time between nationwide champs LSU and their opponent Iowa, you’ll see some acquainted big name players as draftees when groups make their choices.

This yr's draft, introduced through State Farm, will happen on Monday, April 10 at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or by way of the ESPN app.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft selections are living.

The draft may have 3 rounds and due to some trades, some groups, together with the Phoenix Mercury, may not be choosing in the first around this yr.

- Advertisement - DFW’s personal Dallas Wings will probably be in the highlight after securing a couple of first around selections (3, 5 and 11) following a blockbuster four-team industry previous this yr.

In a convention name Thursday, April 6, Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb at the side of Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn, President of Basketball Operations of the Minnesota Lynx Cheryl Reeve and Atlanta Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright spoke about the outlook of the 2023 draft.

Bibb stated the players the Wings were monitoring are part of this yr’s draft elegance and he additionally alluded to considered one of the staff’s imaginable selections — Tennessee guard Jordan Horston.

Bibb famous that Horston had a pleasant finish to her season and event run with the Lady Vols.

He additionally chimed in about Villanova standout Maddy Siegrist.

Bibb stated Siegrist is a confirmed offensive danger. “She, like others in the draft, presents a skillset we’re looking for.”

To kick issues off draft night time, the Indiana Fever may have the first select. The Fever is projected to make a choice South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

“She just brings an enormous amount to the table,” Dunn stated.

Dunn stated Boston may have a direct affect in the league. “It makes this draft a whole lot stronger, as well as the rest of the South Carolina players coming in.”

The WNBA has 12 groups and 144 roster spots to fill, with numerous returning veterans and in a foreign country players preventing for roles. It will probably be attention-grabbing the place faculty’s most sensible participant will land.

Here is the first-round draft order:

Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings

Washington Mystics

Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm

Los Angeles Sparks

Dallas Wings

Minnesota Lynx

Here are a few of the most sensible potentialities:

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

The 6-foot-5-inch ahead and South Carolina All-American is predicted to be the first select in the draft. Boston began all 138 video games she performed for the Gamecocks, averaging 14.1 issues and 10.8 rebounds. She had a program report 82 video games with double determine issues and rebounds.

Boston was once a three-time first-team All-American through The Associated Press, two-time Southeastern Conference participant of the yr and helped lead the Gamecocks to cross 131-9 in her 4 seasons.

Boston is considered one of 4 players from the elite Gamecocks in the draft. Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and super-sub Laeticia Amihere have additionally declared.

Diamond Miller (Maryland)

The 6-foot-3-inch guard led Maryland to the Elite Eight, the place the staff misplaced towards South Carolina. She’s a flexible participant, averaging 19.7 issues in step with sport, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. ESPN predicts Miller will probably be 2d select in the first around, the place she may just deliver an offensive presence for the Lynx.

Haley Jones (Stanford)

The 6-foot-1-inch guard and a well-rounded participant gained a countrywide name in her sophomore yr at Stanford. Jones averaged 13.5 issues, 9 rebounds and 4 help in step with sport. ESPN predicts she’ll be picked through the Atlanta Dream, the place she may be able to assist takeover video games offensively for the squad.

Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)

The AP All-American lead Villanova to a 30-7 general report and the Sweet 16 for the 2d time ever in program historical past. Siegrist led the nation in scoring at 29.2 issues in step with sport and averaged 9.2 rebounds. She’s additionally the two-time Big East Player of the Year.

Siegrist is Villanova’s profession main scorer in program historical past for each males and girls with 2,896 issues. She additionally was the profession main scorer in Big East historical past for males and girls with 1,693 issues, in regular-season convention video games best.

She scored a career-best 50 issues towards Seton Hall on Feb. 11, 2023 – on 20 of 26 capturing.

Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

The 6-foot-6-inch middle was once considered one of Iowa State’s preferrred players in program historical past prior to tearing her ACL in January 2023. Despite the damage, she’s nonetheless anticipated to be picked in the first around due to her scoring and rebound skill. Soares averaged 14.4 issues, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 help in step with sport for the Cyclones.