Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Even though more than 50% of medical school students are women, there continues to be a gender gap in some of medicine’s top specialties. A group of female physicians at a San Francisco hospital are hoping to change that. Norah O’Donnell has the story in “Eye on America.” - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On