Wise County Heritage Museum fire: Crews battle fire overnight







DECATUR, Texas — An overnight construction fire has destroyed a longstanding Wise County museum in spite of efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The Decatur Fire Department advised WFAA gadgets answered to a record of a construction fire at roughly 1 a.m. Saturday within the 1600 block of South Trinity Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they reported a three-story bushes construction – the Wise County Heritage Museum – had smoke coming from one facet.

As further arriving fire gadgets stretched hand and provide strains in reinforce of suppression the fire prerequisites modified swiftly, Decatur fire stated. The competitive trade in fire and smoke pressured a lot of fire crews from the second one flooring to the primary then right away out the entrance door, the dep. added.

Decatur fire stated heavy fire and smoke prerequisites ravaged the ancient stone construction for the following two hours as mutual support aerial gadgets have been known as to tamp the flames.

The museum, which used to be constructed and primary occupied within the spring of 1893 used to be in the long run destroyed.

No one used to be within the construction on the time of the fire and there have been no accidents reported by way of first responders. The reason behind the fire has but to be made up our minds.

According to Decatur fire, close by City of Decatur Police and Development Services structures sustained smoke and scent injury.





