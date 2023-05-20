Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

A Wisconsin man is charged in a plot to hack and scouse borrow from hundreds of sports betting accounts

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been charged in a plot to hack and scouse borrow from hundreds of sports betting accounts, courtroom paperwork display.

Joseph Garrison, 18, and others allegedly stole more or less $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting web site. Garrison surrendered to government in New York on Thursday and faces six fees together with unauthorized get admission to to computer systems and cord fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York introduced.

If convicted of all of the fees in opposition to him, Garrison might be sentenced to as much as 57 years in jail.

Prosecutors alleged that Garrison and others used credential stuffing assaults, which entail the usage of stolen usernames and passwords from earlier information breaches, to get admission to accounts on different platforms. According to the legal grievance in opposition to Garrison, hackers accessed more or less 60,000 accounts at the sports betting web site.

About 5 months sooner than the sports betting web site used to be hacked, Garrison advised investigators from the Madison Police Department that he had taken section in earlier credential stuffing assaults, in step with the grievance.

The federal defender representing Garrison declined to remark at the case.

Garrison used to be launched on bond Thursday and prohibited from the usage of web gadgets rather than his telephone and pc, which the courtroom will track.