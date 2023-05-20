Saturday, May 20, 2023
Homicide investigation after shooting at Baypointe Preserve Apartments

On Friday at 5:39 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) replied to a decision referring to a shooting incident at Baypointe Preserve Apartments situated at 11901 4th St N in Pinellas County, Florida.

The sufferer of the incident, Derrick D. Mimms, 32, was once instantly transported to the clinic for clinical intervention. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his accidents and gave up the ghost, consistent with the police record.

The cases surrounding the shooting aren’t but transparent, and the government are operating to analyze the case absolutely.


