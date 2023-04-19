Winnipeg Jets upset Las Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 as Morgan Barron receives 75 stitches

Adam Lowry scored two objectives and Blake Wheeler had a target and two assists Tuesday night time as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 1 in their first-round collection.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a target an lend a hand, Kyle Connor additionally scored, and Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves on an evening wherein the Jets’ protection allowed him to have a reasonably enjoyable sport.

William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who suffered their first legislation loss in 9 video games. It additionally was once the primary legislation loss for Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, who went 7-0-3 within the common season. He stopped 26 pictures.

Game 2 is Thursday night time in Las Vegas.

Jets heart Morgan Barron will get his face reduce at the skate of Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit

Wild scene in Vegas the place Chandler Stephenson pushes Morgan Barron‘s head into Laurent Brossoit skate… Barron off for stitches, fortunate to have each eye balls. pic.twitter.com/3U4M6MbycS — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) April 19, 2023

Vegas entered the sport as the highest seed within the Western Conference, and the Jets have been the remaining crew within the convention to get within the playoffs. But Winnipeg is 6-2 in its previous 8 video games and persevered the momentum into Tuesday.

The Jets had 14 pictures on target within the first duration, however didn’t get anything else previous Brossoit even with back-to-back continual performs at one level. Vegas, which blocked 13 pictures, additionally survived a large scramble within the crease wherein Mason Appleton may’ve poked the puck into the open web, however could not get his stick on it.

Teammate Morgan Barron took a skate to his face from Brossoit at the play as the our bodies piled up in pursuit of the puck. He went to the locker room and gained greater than 75 stitches earlier than returning in the second one duration dressed in a complete cage on his head.

The Jets broke via with objectives from Connor and Dubois 1:02 aside early in the second one duration to take a 2-0 lead. Karlsson put the Knights at the scoreboard with 4:11 left, however Wheeler made it a two-goal lead once more 3:53 into the 3rd duration.

Lowry scored two times within the ultimate 1:21, one on an empty-netter.

Jets ahead Nikolaj Ehlers, who has an upper-body damage, didn’t play. Ehlers stated Saturday he can be in a position and on Monday reiterated he felt ‘superb,’ despite the fact that trainer Rick Bowness has maintained he was once everyday. Ehlers had 12 objectives and 38 issues in 45 video games this season.

This was once Knights captain Mark Stone’s first sport since injuring his again January 12. He underwent surgical treatment January 31 and was once cleared to play Monday.

Winnipeg Jets Morgan Barron (36) performs with a bandage towards the Vegas Golden Knights

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 1

Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 pictures, Chris Kreider scored two power-play objectives New York surprised New Jersey in Game 1.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren and Filip Chytil additionally scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had 4 assists and Artemi Panarin had two on this 7th renewal of this river contention within the postseason, the primary since 2012.

The Devils, who set franchise data with 112 issues and 52 wins within the common season and beat New York thrice in 4 video games, by no means were given their rush sport going. When they did threaten, they both neglected the online or Shesterkin denied them.

Their most effective target got here on a penalty shot by way of Jack Hughes with 2:46 left to play. Vitek Vanecek had 18 saves.

Game 2 is again right here on Thursday night time.

New York Rangers’ Vladimir Tarasenko (proper) celebrates with teammates after scoring

LIGHTING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3

Brayden Point scored two times and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday night time within the opening sport of the groups’ first-round playoff collection.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry every had a target and two assists, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton completed with a target and an lend a hand for Tampa Bay. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare additionally scored for the Lightning, who were given 4 objectives at the continual play. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in his one centesimal playoff get started.

Ryan O’Reilly, William (*75*) and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had 3 assists and Auston Matthews added two. Ilya Samsonov allowed six objectives on 29 pictures earlier than being changed by way of Joseph Woll in the beginning the 3rd duration. The rookie netminder completed with 4 stops.

Toronto winger Michael Bunting was once whistled for a fit penalty and sport misconduct for an unlawful take a look at to the top of Tampa Bay´s Erik Cernak.

Game 2 within the best-of-seven collection is Thursday night time in Toronto.

Lightning’ Nikita Kucherov (86) reaches for the puck as Maple Leafs Ryan O’Reilly watches

KRAKEN 3, AVALANCHE 1

Alex Wennberg had a target and an lend a hand, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 pictures and the Seattle Kraken made a a success playoff debut by way of beating the protecting Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Tuesday night time.

The second-year Kraken was the thirteenth enlargement franchise to earn a win of their first postseason sport, in keeping with NHL Stats. Eeli Tolvanen scored the primary playoff target in crew historical past early within the first duration, and Morgan Geekie sealed it with a tally within the 3rd.

Mikko Rantanen had the lone target for the Avalanche, who noticed their streak of 10 directly first-round wins come to a halt. It was once a string that integrated two sweeps and dated to 2020.

Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves. He’s coming off a career-best 40-win common season.

Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.