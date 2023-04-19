School board approves new attendance boundaries | Texas News

Approximately 600 basic scholars can have new instructional properties within the fall after the Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously authorized new attendance boundaries for the 2023-24 college 12 months at its per thirty days assembly on Monday evening.

Liberty Hill ISD superintendent Steve Snell was once happy with the way during which the map was once adjusted.

“I thought it was a very good process overall,” he mentioned. “One of the things I’m most proud of in Liberty Hill is how we value feedback from the community.”

Initially, a survey was once despatched out to oldsters around the district after a collection of proposed boundaries was once unveiled on the board’s March assembly, one that gained 420 replies.

The opening of Bar W Elementary in August was once the catalyst for the adjustments, with an preliminary projected enrollment of 655 scholars, which is definitely under the 800-student capability.

However, in spite of the presence of the new college, Santa Rita Elementary will nonetheless have an estimated 928 scholars firstly of faculty, with that quantity anticipated to extend to at least one,017 through subsequent spring.

But, it would possibly not be for much longer prior to aid will arrive with the addition of the district’s 7th basic college, which will likely be positioned adjoining to Santa Rita Middle School and open in August 2024.

In all, the district tasks an basic enrollment of four,886 scholars through spring of 2024, which will likely be simply over the capability of four,800.

According to Snell, as the world continues to develop with increasingly properties repeatedly being constructed, it is the district’s function to watch the growth of every building so as to gauge the place the following colleges will likely be wanted and when.

“Everything depends on how quickly each neighborhood grows,” mentioned Snell. “Right now, the Saddleback neighborhood north of Santa Rita is growing quickly, so the new school there will help relieve the pressure on Santa Rita Elementary.”

Not the whole lot is going consistent with projections, despite the fact that, he mentioned.

“For example, we thought Bar W was going to grow much quicker than it has,” mentioned Snell. “Which is why we stay in constant dialogue with the developers. However, what they do is subject to market conditions and they can pivot a lot quicker than we can.”

Along the ones ever-shifting strains, the board additionally authorized the acquisition of its newest land acquisition, a 13.27-acre parcel positioned within the Lariat subdivision which will likely be used for an basic college at a price of $1.15 million.

Snell mentioned as extra properties are in-built each the Butler Farms and Lariat neighborhoods, extra changes will likely be wanted.

“What that will do is cause the western side of the district to shift east,” he mentioned. “By then, we’ll have added elementary schools number eight and nine.”

Despite the forecast for expansion over the last 12 months, the true quantity exceeded expectancies, mentioned Snell.

“We grew so fast last year – a 23.5 percent increase,” he mentioned. “Our goal – as challenging as it may be – is to keep kids out of portables.”

Snell added the repeatedly transferring sands of Liberty Hill’s instructional panorama creates an enormous problem – however one the district is intent on dealing with.

“When it comes to attendance boundaries, there is no perfect way to do this and we do the best we can,” he mentioned. “We never want to have to move kids two years in a row.”