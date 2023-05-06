Willson Contreras to see more time at DH, outfield for last-place Cardinals, but is the catcher the problem?





The St. Louis Cardinals are lately in a state of sadness, with a report of 10-23, making them the worst staff in the National League. They have misplaced seven video games in a row and feature misplaced the first sport of every of the 11 collection they’ve performed in the 2023 season. Their efficiency is somewhat alarming, particularly making an allowance for that they gained 93 video games in the earlier season and secured a department name in 2022. The staff’s fresh struggles have additionally highlighted a possible rift between catcher Willson Contreras, who used to be the staff’s headline free-agent acquisition in the wintry weather, and the staff’s control, the entrance place of business, or even their pitching group of workers.

Despite being ankle-deep in a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, Contreras has most effective began as catcher in 23 of the staff’s 33 video games with more and more designated hitter (DH) tasks. This development has led the Cardinals to upload a 3rd catcher, Tres Barrera, to the lively roster. During Friday’s sport in opposition to Detroit, Contreras tweaked his ankle whilst sliding into 3rd base, which could have performed a task in his moving position. However, it is obtrusive that Contreras’ frustrations stem from his specialised place as a catcher, which calls for a top stage of offensive and defensive abilities. As a DH, Contreras’ worth is decreased as a result of the offensive bar for that place is a lot not up to when enjoying as a catcher.

Moreover, the Cardinals’ present backup catcher, Andrew Knizner, can not hit major-league pitching at applicable ranges, and Barrera additionally does not seem to be any higher. This scenario forces the Cardinals to come with Contreras, together with his disappointing bat, in the lineup as a DH. Furthermore, the Cardinals may also play Contreras in the outfield, a place the place he has performed in the previous, to cope with the staff’s struggles in left-field. This transfer is vital, particularly since Tyler O’Neill, the staff’s present left-fielder, is on the injured record with a decrease again pressure.

This scenario has raised considerations about Contreras’ defensive functions, since it seems that that his pitch-framing abilities are under moderate this season, in accordance to Statcast. The Cardinals’ pitching group of workers has additionally struggled with two-strike counts, leading to 20 two-strike house runs allowed thus far in the 2023 season. Interestingly, the group of workers has fared higher when Knizner is the catcher, at least from an ERA viewpoint.

Adding to the confusion is a contemporary remark from right-hander Jack Flaherty, who allowed 10 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in opposition to the Angels in his most up-to-date get started. Flaherty expressed his frustration with the staff’s pitch variety, implying that Contreras is also a contributing issue to their struggles. Additionally, Contreras stated that he’s taking recommendation from former Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina and may well be the use of his phrases to fortify his place inside the staff.

Ultimately, those problems spotlight a possible rift in roles between pitcher and catcher that the staff can not come up with the money for. It is unclear to what extent pitch combine and sequencing are scouting-report-driven or prompt through the dugout or baseball-ops analysts. However, there is a brand new number one catcher, Contreras, and a brand new pitching trainer, Dusty Blake, who has been tasked with making improvements to the group of workers’s talents to leave out bats and get strikeouts, which would possibly take time for the staff to alter.

