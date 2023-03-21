Willis Reed, Hall of Fame Center for Champion Knicks, Dies at 80

Willis Reed, the brawny and inspirational hub of two Knicks championship groups that captivated New York within the early Seventies with a canny, team-oriented taste of play, died Tuesday morning. He was once 80.

His loss of life was once showed by way of his former teammate Bill Bradley, the previous United States senator. He stated Reed had congestive center problems. It was once now not transparent the place Reed died, however he have been below remedy at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, Bradley stated.

Reed was once particularly absent final month, for well being causes, when the Knicks celebrated their 1972-73 championship group throughout a Fiftieth-anniversary halftime rite at Madison Square Garden attended by way of many former individuals of that squad, together with Bradley, Walt Frazier, Dick Barnett, Earl Monroe and Jerry Lucas. Reed spoke to the group in a prerecorded video.

In an generation when Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain had been the extra celebrated giant males, Reed was once a extremely professional 6-foot-9 middle with a resolute physicality that was once a lot admired over a 10-year occupation, even though it was once marred by way of damage and ended at 31.