2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play one and done picks, top sleepers, purse, bracket: Expert PGA predictions

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will get underway on Wednesday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Tex. This week’s match would be the most effective fit play match at the 2023 PGA Tour agenda with 64 of the most productive gamers on the earth competing in round-robin pool play for the primary 3 days of the contest prior to the top participant from each and every team advances to participate within the knockout bracket level. Defending champion and global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is indexed because the 7-1 making a bet favourite in the most recent 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds. He is adopted within the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play box by means of Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (15-1), Max Homa (16-1), Collin Morikawa (19-1), and Jordan Spieth (20-1). The general match handbag is $20 million, with $3.5 million going to the winner.

With his standing as protecting champion, Scheffler might be a highly regarded PGA one and done pick out this week. Is the World No. 1 a will have to play this week? Or wouldn’t it make extra sense to head with any other top upside choice like Will Zalatoris (29-1), Sungjae Im (31-1), or Tom Kim (31-1)? Before locking on your 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play one and done choices, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done layout is rising in recognition. It has a number of noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor swimming pools, with the principle distinction being entries don’t seem to be eradicated with a foul week. Players pick out one golfer every week and earn issues in accordance with their decided on golfer’s prize cash for that match. Golfers can most effective be used as soon as in step with season, and the purpose layout makes nailing majors and giant cash tournaments crucial.

McClure is a DFS legend with just about $2 million in profession winnings, and he is been red-hot on his PGA choices relationship again to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure makes use of his proprietary simulation fashion to research the sphere and overwhelm his golf picks.

McClure has nailed numerous One and Done choices, together with Luke List on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure’s top One and Done pick out, Max Homa, outlasted all of the box to take house his 6th profession PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure sponsored 48-1 lengthy shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done swimming pools, and he got here via for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler profitable the match, taking house $3.6 million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was once in all places Max Homa, who completed in 2d position and took house $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who completed in tenth position for $485,000. In ultimate week’s Valspar Championship, McClure’s top OAD pick out, Tommy Fleetwood, completed in 3rd position.

Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play One and Done choices

One of McClure’s top one and done choices this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is 29-year-old Xander Schauffele. The seven-time PGA Tour winner is available in at 22-1 to win the match, however McClure believes he has super upside this week towards an elite box in Austin. Schauffele, the No. 7 ranked participant on the earth, was once in competition for lots of the week at this yr’s Players Championship.

The former San Diego State standout is elite in different metrics. He ranks 9th in strokes received on manner (0.886), tenth in general strokes received (1.580), 18th in strokes received tee-to-green (1.036), and twentieth in strokes received hanging (0.544). With the huge quantity of skill within the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play box, it is very conceivable that Schauffele will fly underneath the radar in one and done swimming pools this week providing large worth. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play One and Done choices

