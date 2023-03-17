Williamson County, Texas mom seeks closure in daughter’s death

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 24 years since 15-year-old Sonya Wallace disappeared from her house. Wallace’s mom, Linda Gonzales is operating with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to search out solutions to her daughter’s death.

“Somebody knows something and I want them to come to talk to me, say something,” Gonzales mentioned.

On Feb. 19, 1999, Wallace, who used to be a Rockdale High School pupil, went to mail a letter on the post workplace however by no means returned. Three weeks later, police discovered her frame in a creek mattress in Eastern Williamson County and her death used to be dominated a murder.

Gonzales says that she nonetheless thinks of her daughter.

“I’ve dreamt her sitting on a couch, telling me, it wasn’t me mom, it wasn’t me, all these dreams are so real, it’s always so real. I remember her just like the way she was,” Gonzales mentioned.

Gonzales believes a existence with out her daughter has left her with emotional and bodily struggling.

“I wouldn’t be the way I am, that’s for sure, you know. I don’t have any family right now except for my sister right here that can help me, I’ve gone through so much, especially right now, where I’m always in pain, I’m missing a lot of work,” Gonzales mentioned. “She tried so hard to do things for me, you know, to help me, I miss her so much.”

Detective Mark McKinney with the sheriff’s workplace says everybody that knew Sonya describes her as a “friendly” and “caring” one that had many pals. Those pals, McKinney believes, have some necessary information.

“She had a lot of people she knew. And yes, she hung out around Taylor, Elgin, Rockdale, north Austin or Austin, anywhere in that area,” McKinney mentioned.

The case stays energetic because the sheriff’s workplace continues to interview other folks and observe up on any leads they obtain. McKinney says he’s hoping that this type of leads will assist deliver this situation to a detailed.

As for Wallace’s mom, she is protecting onto hope that anyone can have the solutions she is looking for.

“I won’t die in peace until I know,” Gonzales mentioned.

If you have got any information surrounding this chilly case, you might be requested to touch the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit at (512) 943-5204 or electronic mail [email protected]

