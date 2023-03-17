Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

The Jets have signed C Wes Schweitzer.

Schweitzer (6-4, 300) began 6 video games for the Washington Commanders remaining season and seemed in 7 video games. He performed proper guard (71 snaps) and heart (348 snaps) within the 2022 season. The San Jose State product has began 60 of the 80 video games he is performed in over his six NFL seasons.

Schweitzer has taken snaps at each place since being drafted by way of the Falcons in 6th spherical in 2017. He's predominantly performed left guard with 2,219 snaps, adopted by way of proper guard 1,979, heart 430, left take on 3 and proper take on 1.