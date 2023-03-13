Why the Oscars Red Carpet Went Champagne

There are some elementary truths in the international: The sky is blue. The grass is inexperienced. The Oscars pink carpet is re —— champagne-colored.

Jimmy Kimmel, this 12 months’s host, joked at the unveiling on Thursday that the colour exchange — the first time in additional than six many years that the academy’s arrival rug is probably not pink — have been triggered by way of Will Smith slapping the comic Chris Rock throughout the face onstage finally 12 months’s rite.

- Advertisement -

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows just how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” he mentioned.

Oscars organizers mentioned they sought after the rug to be mellow, like a seashore at sundown.

The 50,000-square-foot rug, which was once created in a colour selected by way of the academy, is the newest in a pattern of colourful carpets sweeping premieres, galas and award ceremonies throughout the nation, from the Emmys (gold) to the Golden Globes (grey) to the purple-carpeted international premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Los Angeles in November.