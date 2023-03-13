Florida Cancer treatments for dogs could also lead to breakthroughs for humans | 60 Minutes By accuratenewsinfo March 13, 2023 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp (*60*) Watch CBS News - Advertisement - Thanks to the many genes dogs share with humans, dogs diagnosed with cancer are being studied to see which treatments could potentially save them and us. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now Turn On Source link TagsAnderson CooperbreakthroughsCancerdogsHumansleadMinutestreatments Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWhy the Oscars Red Carpet Went ChampagneNext articleOscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners | Texas More articles 2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275 March 13, 2023 Biden says U.S. bank deposits are safe despite tumult over California bank collapse March 13, 2023 Florida man charged after shots fired at Clarksburg hotel March 13, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article SVB Collapse News and Analysis: Live Updates March 13, 2023 2 injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV on I-275 March 13, 2023 WPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp steer Delhi Capitals to a 6-wicket win over RCB March 13, 2023 Fairfield Lake State Park to reopen for one day only on March 14 March 13, 2023 Soldier who hijacked school bus found not guilty by insanity March 13, 2023