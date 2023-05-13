Why Ron DeSantis Is Limping to the Starting Line

In November, Representative Byron Donalds scored a coveted talking slot: introducing Gov. Ron DeSantis after a landslide re-election grew to become the swing state of Florida deep purple. Standing onstage at a victory birthday celebration for Mr. DeSantis in Tampa, Mr. Donalds praised him as “America’s governor.”

By April, Mr. Donalds was once seated at a desk subsequent to some other Florida Republican: Donald J. Trump. He was once at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s non-public membership, for a multicourse dinner with 9 different House Republicans from Florida who had spurned their home-state governor to endorse the former president’s 2024 run. Red “Make America Great Again” hats adorned their position settings.

In six brief months from November to May, Mr. DeSantis’s 2024 run has faltered sooner than it has even begun.

Allies have deserted him. Tales of his icy interpersonal contact have unfold. Donors have groused. And a legislative consultation in Tallahassee designed to burnish his conservative credentials has as an alternative coincided with a drop in the polls.