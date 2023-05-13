Can James Harden exorcise demons and end the Celtics’ season? Plus, other best bets for Thursday





Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPNKey Trend: Harden is averaging 41 PAR in line with recreation in the collection, however has simplest long past over 35.5 in two of the first 5 video games.The Pick: James Harden Under 35.5 Points, Assists & Rebounds (-113)James Harden has accomplished a excellent activity of hanging to mattress the narratives about his efficiency in the postseason. That mentioned, whilst he is performed smartly on this collection extra incessantly than now not, he hasn’t been enjoying at a degree that surpasses the overall indexed in this prop with regularity.In Game 1, Harden completed with 52 PAR, however 45 of them had been issues.In Game 4, he completed at 59, however once more, 42 had been issues. In other phrases, until he is going off for 40+ issues, he hasn’t reached this overall.In the other 3 video games of the collection, Harden has averaged 31.3 PAR in line with recreation and hasn’t long past over 35 in any of them.I do not see him going off for 40+ issues this night. It’s been out of desperation when he has, as no person else on the Sixers was once giving him a lot assist. At house, with an opportunity to position this collection to mattress, I await Philly’s position avid gamers to accomplish higher. I additionally be expecting Tyrese Maxey to have any other cast recreation, given his self belief spice up from Game 5. Then, after all, there may be Joel Embiid. If Embiid is really the MVP, then this night’s recreation is the roughly recreation when he steps to the vanguard.Finally, whilst Harden has been excellent in the playoffs the previous few years, this night is somewhat other. The Sixers have an opportunity to end this collection. Perhaps the shaky performances we have observed from Harden in removing video games previous in his occupation creep up once more this night. After all, it is not like he did not shoot a blended 5-for-28 in Games 2 and 3. He hasn’t wholly exorcised the ones demons. Here’s what SportsLine is pronouncing about the recreation: The SportsLine Projection Model and two of our SportsLine handicappers are leaning towards one facet of the overall this night.💰 More NBA selections Getty Images 🏀 NBA The Pick: P.J. Tucker Over 0.5 Assists (-244) — Just a little secret for anyone who reads previous The Hot Ticket; whilst I consider in that play with entire self belief, that is my favourite play for the night time. It felt atypical to guide the publication with the largest recreation of the night time and make a small prop like this one the number one play for the night time. It might be cashed by means of the end of the first quarter, and then what will we do?But, yeah, I do know the juice is heavy in this one, however I’m now not anxious about it. P.J. Tucker’s position on the Sixers is not to attain issues or take photographs. It’s to do the grimy paintings: set monitors, elbow guys in the ribs, stuff like that. In between, then again, he touches the ball and passes it to his teammates. He’s averaging an lend a hand in line with recreation in the collection and has a minimum of one lend a hand in 8 of Philadelphia’s 9 playoff video games. Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m. | TV: ESPNThe Pick: Kevin Durant Over 5.5 Assists (-139) — It’s simple to think that as a result of a participant is superb, they may not have a difficult time becoming in anyplace in the league, however that isn’t at all times the case. Kevin Durant gave the impression in 8 video games with the Suns earlier than the playoffs began. He’s nonetheless working out easy methods to play along with his teammates, and they are working out easy methods to play with him. And that familiarity and Chris Paul being injured have led to a shift in Durant this collection.In the first two video games, Durant completed with 4 assists. In Game 3, he had 8, and he is adopted it up with six and seven in the closing two video games. That’s a median of seven.3 assists in line with recreation over the closing 3, and whilst it is not a large pattern measurement, Paul is out once more this night. Durant will have to proceed to play extra of a facilitator position whilst the Suns lean on Devin Booker to hold the scoring.🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: I’ve mentioned it right here earlier than, and not anything’s modified. If SportsLine’s Allie O’Neill is giving out a play on an NHL overall, wager it. 