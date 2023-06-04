Why Elly De La Cruz is baseball’s most intriguing prospect: Three things to know as Reds’ shortstop nears MLB





The minor leagues are lately abuzz with pleasure over Elly De La Cruz, a 21-year-old shortstop within the Cincinnati Reds group who seems to be at the verge of constructing his big-league debut. With a .299/.398/.636 batting line, 12 house runs, and 11 stolen bases in 37 Triple-A video games, De La Cruz is on tempo to end the season with a outstanding 45-45 efficiency (a feat that no MLB participant has ever accomplished). His dynamic and explosive recreation is due, partially, to his measurement (indexed at 6-foot-5) and switch-hitting skill, making De La Cruz some of the most intriguing potentialities within the recreation.

In upcoming minor-league prospect scores, De La Cruz is anticipated to take 2nd position, in the back of simplest Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday (the No. 1 pick out in remaining yr’s draft). For those that don’t seem to be acquainted with De La Cruz, listed below are 3 key issues to know about his recreation:

Hits the ball extraordinarily not easy De La Cruz has proven an outstanding flair for impacting the ball, obvious in his moderate go out pace and share of batted balls with go out velocities exceeding 95 mph. Among certified Triple-A batters, De La Cruz lately ranks 2nd in each classes (trailing simplest Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec). In addition, he has a median release perspective of 6.8 levels, which holds up smartly in comparison to certified MLB hitters. Although he splits the variation between hard-hitting sluggers and slap hitters, De La Cruz's skill to hit the ball with such authority bodes smartly for his possibilities of hitting for each energy and moderate. Potential platoon issues One factor of shock for De La Cruz is his top strikeout charge, which has been a constant function right through his minor-league profession. Further breakdown of his numbers unearths that his issues have a tendency to happen basically in opposition to left-handed pitchers. We have some issues about his skill to be a nominal switch-hitter on the primary league degree, for the reason that he is lately putting out in just about 30 % of his plate appearances in opposition to lefties. While he is nonetheless generating in opposition to them (with a better OPS), it stays to be noticed if this shall be a sustainable components within the majors. Unclear long-term place The Reds have a deep bench of infield potentialities, with De La Cruz joined via Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo (each obtained within the Luis Castillo industry), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Tyler Mahle industry), and Cam Collier and Sal Stewart (first-round choices remaining summer time). Additionally, there are each younger and veteran avid gamers at the big-league roster who're additionally infielders. It stays unclear the place De La Cruz in the end might finally end up enjoying, as he has simplest performed shortstop and 3rd base this season. However, his offensive upside makes him a thrilling prospect to watch, irrespective of which place he in the end occupies.

Overall, De La Cruz is some of the



