Why 76ers’ Doc Rivers era must immediately end following the latest postseason collapse





The era of Doc Rivers in Philadelphia has come to a painful end after a disappointing playoff run and a last conclusion that used to be lengthy late. The Sixers squandered years beneath his management, and it used to be self-evident that this humiliating end used to be inevitable. It used to be transparent from the day he used to be employed that Rivers used to be by no means the proper individual for the task, and the workforce’s resolution to stay him could be even crazier now after the 112-88 Game 7 thumping at the fingers of the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Sixers’ resolution to rent Rivers in 2020 used to be insane, particularly since they employed him sooner than hiring Daryl Morey, the workforce’s president of basketball operations. Morey has needed to wait a number of seasons to have his personal trainer, and it is time to transfer on from the mistake they made through hiring Rivers.

It’s no longer a brand new revelation that Rivers used to be no longer the proper trainer for the Sixers, however the stats are shocking. His groups have blown more than one 3-2 collection leads in his occupation, and Rivers is now 6-10 in Game 7s, which is through a long way the maximum losses for a trainer in NBA historical past. His groups have additionally misplaced 17 out of 33 video games through which they’d an opportunity to clinch a playoff collection, which is a brutal 34 % win fee, and Rivers now has 4 collection losses when up through the rely of 3-2.

It’s arduous to look how the Sixers can proceed with Rivers as their trainer when his groups incessantly tackle the persona and vibe in their head trainer beneath nice power. The workforce’s dismal efficiency in Game 7 in opposition to the Celtics, with Joel Embiid capturing 5 of 18 for 15 issues and James Harden capturing 3 of eleven for 9 issues, is an indication that adjustments want to be made.

There is a well-made combine for a championship run in Philadelphia, and it is time for the workforce to discover a trainer who can in fact win key playoff collection this decade. The alternative to move discover a trainer may in the end be the perfect factor to occur to the Sixers in a long time.



