Fenugreek seeds for diabetes: How much is too much?

The health benefits of fenugreek seeds make it a special herb. It is a widely used spice in Indian cooking. But it also valued for its medicinal properties. From hair growth and digestion to weight loss and diabetes – methi are versatile when it comes to wellness. If you are considering using fenugreek seeds for diabetes, it may be good to watch the quantity. Curious, are you? Read on!

Consuming a large dose of fenugreek seeds can cause blood sugar levels to drop too low, if not managed well. So, if you are trying to either reach your weight-loss goals or finding ways to control blood sugar levels, know how to use that fenugreek seeds the right way.

Fenugreek seeds for diabetes

Diabetes is a rising health problem in India and across the world. Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus is a common metabolic disease, which affects the body’s ability to convert food to energy, explains nutritionist Rashi Chahal.

Wondering how this works? Well, the body breaks the ingested food during the digestion process into glucose and releases it to the bloodstream. As the sugar levels rise in blood, a message is sent to pancreas for release of insulin, which further allows the body’s cells to use glucose as energy.

Ayu, a Journal of Research in Ayurveda, points out that soluble fibers in fenugreek, including glucomannan fiber, delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars. Also, alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have demonstrated to possess hypoglycemic action.

How do fenugreek seeds help to control blood sugar levels?

Methi seeds or methi daana are said to have anti-diabetic properties, and can improve insulin resistance.

Chahal says, “Fenugreek seeds are high in soluble fibre which helps in lowering blood sugar levels by slowing the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Adding fenugreek seeds to the diet may have a synergistic effect when combined with diet control and exercise on fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels. But this may have delayed occurrence.”

Now that you know about some health benefits of fenugreek seeds, let us know how to use them

What is the best way to take fenugreek seeds for diabetes

People with high Body Mass Index and who follow a calorie deficit diet, can be recommended to consume fenugreek seeds powder or methi seeds soaked water to control blood sugar levels or insulin resistance.

But there is always the question of “how much fenugreek should I take to lower my blood sugar?”

According to Chahal, 10 grams of fenugreek seeds a day, when consumed daily for 4-6 months together, have shown to lower HbA1c and fasting blood sugar levels.

A study in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders found a correlation between dietary supplementation of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds a day in prediabetes subjects with lower conversion to diabetes.

But here’s a word of caution from Chahal: “It is best to monitor your blood sugar levels closely as the effect of the herb shows slowly, and it is always suggested to keep your doctor or dietician in the loop. This is because your health expert will be able to adjust your medication dose or diet as and when necessary.”

Fenugreek seeds side effects for diabetes

The nutrition expert says that like with other blood sugar-reducing herbs, there is the risk that consuming too much fenugreek may cause blood sugars to go too low. And we all know that low blood sugar is as much a concern as high blood sugar levels.

This may be a risk when methi seeds are taken alongside prescribed medication. As a result, the dose of your anti-diabetic medication may need to be changed. So, while you need to tread with caution against overconsumption of methi seeds, you also need to exercise diet control and follow a fitness regime.