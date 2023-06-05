Who’s running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates





Former President Donald Trump has officially introduced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. He introduced his marketing campaign in November 2023 from Mar-a-Lago, his South Florida hotel, and stays the frontrunner for the GOP nomination. Despite some prison troubles, together with being indicted in March on fees associated with a “hush money” cost, Trump instructed journalists at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that an indictment would now not deter him from in search of the presidency. Other Republican candidates come with Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations beneath Trump; Vivek Ramaswamy, the chairman and founding father of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.; conservative communicate radio host Larry Elder; former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; and previous Vice President Mike Pence.

Haley has characterised herself as a part of a brand new era of Republican management and proposed obligatory psychological competency assessments for politicians over the age of 75. Ramaswamy is thought of as a longshot for the Republican nomination however has declared himself an “anti-woke” capitalist. Elder introduced his bid for president in April on Fox News, whilst Hutchinson opposes Trump’s 3rd try to win the White House. Sen. Tim Scott ended hypothesis about his political long term on May 19 after submitting a observation of his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. DeSantis filed forms with the Federal Election Commission to run for president on May 24 and is thought of as to be the leader rival to Trump. Pence officially entered the race on June 5 and can release his presidential marketing campaign in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 8.

