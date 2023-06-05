Plano has top park system in Texas, new ranking shows

Plano, Texas has been ranked as having the top park system in the state, and sixteenth in the country, consistent with the Trust for Public Land’s newest ParkScore index. The nonprofit organisation’s annual file ranks the 100 maximum populous towns in accordance with 5 standards: acreage, get admission to, funding, facilities, and fairness. Plano Mayor John Muns attributes the luck of the park system to a mixture of accessibility, providing each herbal and subtle parks with athletic and aquatic amenities, and longevity. The town has 142 parks masking greater than 4,500 acres, with round 80% of citizens residing inside of 10 mins of a minimum of considered one of them. Plano spends a better sum of money, $196 according to resident, on its park system than some other town in the Dallas Fort Worth house.

Plano Parks and Recreation spokesperson Kelley Crimmins praised town’s numerous vary of customers and thanked citizens for enabling the dep. to accomplish at a prime degree. The index supplies essential information for the general public in figuring out how to succeed in essentially the most from their native parks and inexperienced areas.