Who was missing from the Oscars In Memoriam tribute?

Charlbi Dean, whose ultimate movie was nominated for three Oscars Sunday, was amongst the notable stars with out an on-air tribute.

LOS ANGELES — This 12 months’s In Memoriam phase at the Oscars shall be remembered for John Travolta’s emotional advent honoring his past due “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John.

But now not everyone gained a touching on-air tribute.

The In Memoriam section is the Academy Awards’ method of memorializing the greats of Hollywood misplaced in the earlier 12 months. This 12 months, Lenny Kravitz commemorated them with a soulful efficiency of “Calling All Angels.”

Among the many that have been remembered all the way through the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan and Raquel Welch.

But as with a few years, there have been some notable absences from the pre-produced video. Among those that did not make the video: just lately deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake, in addition to Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan and Paul Sorvino.

Notably absent was 32-year-old actress Charlbi Dean, who died of bacterial sepsis in August. Dean’s ultimate movie, Triangle of Sadness, was nominated for 3 awards at the 2023 Oscars, together with Best Picture.

Poking amusing at the once a year proceedings about celebrities left off the video, host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly advised the target market to vote on their telephones about who must be incorporated.

"Now it's time for the interactive part of the show," he joked. "Everybody, please get out your phones, it's time to vote. If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text, 'give me a Blake' to the number on your screen."

But this 12 months’s tribute video incorporated an addition at the finish intended to move off a few of the ones proceedings. A website displayed at the end of the video encouraged people to check out legends lost online.