Tampa’s poster pup for new cancer treatment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A leap forward in FDA-approved cancer treatment is converting how puppy house owners and their veterinarians maintain tumors.

Running across the backyard, Bailey does not are aware of it, however she is at the vanguard of veterinary medication. So you must say the nine-year-old Boxer has grow to be a poster pup for Stelfonta.

“She had a small mole when we got her originally; it didn’t look like much, it just looked like a mole and it started to grow,” mentioned proprietor Christina Baker. “It really didn’t look that serious, but Dr. Smith looked at it and said that could be a tumor and we tested it. I didn’t really think it was going to be cancer. I was really surprised.”

Unfortunately, normally, the treatment would come with surgical operation and amputating doubtlessly all the tail.

“So we talked about a new treatment option called Stelfonta,” mentioned Dr. William Smith with Cheval Animal Hospital. “It’s basically a medication you inject into the tumor; the way it works is you inject those tumor cells and the mass will fall off.”

This was once the primary time Dr. Smith advisable the treatment. So Bailey was once just a little of a pioneer.

“It was really exciting, but it was kind of scary; my husband was really worried; it was a new thing, you are trying a new thing that hasn’t been tried a whole lot of times, but it worked beautifully,” mentioned Baker.

Bailey did not even notice what had came about.

“I mean, she ate the first night, went out the first night, she was a little sleepy, but the next day, she was like her normal self,” mentioned Baker.

Eight-teen months after surgical operation, she is as playful as ever. Christina and Dr. Smith hope this Boxer evokes puppy house owners and vets far and wide.

“We didn’t have to amputate her tail; we love seeing their little tails wag and go; that’s probably the happiest part of our day when we come home and see them,” mentioned Dr. Smith.

“This is really exciting and if your dog fits the parameter, I think it’s something you should really consider,” mentioned Baker.