Whitney Museum Sells Breuer Building to Sotheby’s

The transfer represents a go back to Sotheby’s roots, for the reason that the public sale area as soon as occupied the Parke-Bernet Galleries throughout Madison Avenue, the place Gagosian is now.

The deal — which Sotheby’s and the Whitney refused to verify in reaction to queries from The Times in April — in any case resolves the destiny of the Breuer construction, which has hung within the stability for the reason that Whitney moved down to the meatpacking district in 2015. Would the Whitney in the end take again the construction and perform uptown in addition to downtown? Would the Breuer construction finally end up as some rich individual’s personal place of dwelling or a complicated retail retailer?

Many puzzled whether or not the Whitney would make a a hit new get started in that scrappier a part of Manhattan, having develop into so intently connected with the Breuer. What used to be the Whitney with out Breuer? What used to be Breuer with out the Whitney?

Leonard A. Lauder, the Whitney’s tough chairman emeritus, first of all adverse the museum’s transfer downtown as dangerous, and insisted that the Whitney dedicate to now not promoting the Breuer for twenty years. But Lauder in the end was a convert to the brand new location and it used to be named for him: the Leonard A. Lauder Building.

“When the discussion started, it was before the completion of the High Line, before Hudson Yards started and before a lot of the major building boom,” Lauder informed The Times in 2016. “I was afraid, in truth, that the Whitney would be a lonely institution down in a neighborhood that was waiting to happen. Well, it’s happening.”

Indeed, the Whitney in its new location has develop into an integral a part of that community’s rejuvenation — serving to spur endured residential and business building within the space across the High Line and Hudson Yards.