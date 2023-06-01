2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $20 million pool

The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated tournament at the 2023 PGA Tour agenda. Now into the summer season months of the calendar, the Memorial may function a release pad for most of the international’s very best with the second one part of main championship season set to start out.

The Masters held a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship just about matched the yr’s first main championship handbag with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been same old with designated occasions in 2023 — outdoor of the $25 million handbag at The Players Championship — the Memorial will be offering up a complete of $20 million to the 65 golfers who make the minimize.

- Advertisement -

Those who end throughout the height 36 will transparent six figures with the ones throughout the height 11 amassing greater than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their checking account, and the winner will declare $3.6 million for himself — somewhat greater than Brooks Koepka’s $3.15 million payday on the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm’s $3.24 million take a look at from the Masters.

Rahm stands simply $400,000 in the back of international No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most financial earned this season with $14.5 million. The two males atop the golfing international are the one to surpass $10 million at the season with Max Homa, who isn’t on this week’s box, checking in at 3rd with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton now not too a long way in the back of with $6.7 million.

2023 Memorial Tournament prize cash, handbag

Total Purse: $20 million

- Advertisement -

1st (Winner) — $3,600,000

second — $2,180,000

third — $1,380,000

4th — $980,000

fifth — $820,000

sixth — $725,000

seventh — $675,000

eighth — $625,000

ninth — $585,000

tenth — $545,000

eleventh — $505,000

twelfth — $465,000

thirteenth — $425,000

14th — $385,000

fifteenth — $365,000

sixteenth — $345,000

seventeenth — $325,000

18th — $305,000

nineteenth — $285,000

twentieth — $265,000

twenty first — $245,000

twenty second — $225,000

twenty third — $209,000

twenty fourth — $193,000

twenty fifth — $177,000

twenty sixth — $161,000

twenty seventh — $155,000

twenty eighth — $149,000

twenty ninth — $143,000

thirtieth — $137,000

thirty first — $131,000

thirty second — $125,000

thirty third — $119,000

thirty fourth — $114,000

thirty fifth — $109,000

thirty sixth — $104,000

thirty seventh — $99,000

thirty eighth — $95,000

thirty ninth — $91,000

fortieth — $87,000

forty first — $83,000

forty second — $79,000

forty third — $75,000

forty fourth — $71,000

forty fifth — $67,000

forty sixth — $63,000

forty seventh — $59,000

forty eighth — $55,800

forty ninth — $53,000

fiftieth — $51,400

51st — $50,200

52nd — $49,000

53rd — $48,200

54th — $47,400

fifty fifth — $47,000

56th — $46,600

57th — $46,200

58th — $45,800

59th — $45,400

sixtieth — $45,000

61st — $44,600

62nd — $44,200

63rd — $43,800

sixty fourth — $43,400

sixty fifth — $43,000