2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $20 million pool

The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated tournament at the 2023 PGA Tour agenda. Now into the summer season months of the calendar, the Memorial may function a release pad for most of the international’s very best with the second one part of main championship season set to start out.
The Masters held a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship just about matched the yr’s first main championship handbag with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been same old with designated occasions in 2023 — outdoor of the $25 million handbag at The Players Championship — the Memorial will be offering up a complete of $20 million to the 65 golfers who make the minimize.
Those who end throughout the height 36 will transparent six figures with the ones throughout the height 11 amassing greater than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their checking account, and the winner will declare $3.6 million for himself — somewhat greater than Brooks Koepka’s $3.15 million payday on the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm’s $3.24 million take a look at from the Masters.
Rahm stands simply $400,000 in the back of international No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most financial earned this season with $14.5 million. The two males atop the golfing international are the one to surpass $10 million at the season with Max Homa, who isn’t on this week’s box, checking in at 3rd with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton now not too a long way in the back of with $6.7 million.
2023 Memorial Tournament prize cash, handbag
Total Purse: $20 million
1st (Winner) — $3,600,000
second — $2,180,000
third — $1,380,000
4th — $980,000
fifth — $820,000
sixth — $725,000
seventh — $675,000
eighth — $625,000
ninth — $585,000
tenth — $545,000
eleventh — $505,000
twelfth — $465,000
thirteenth — $425,000
14th — $385,000
fifteenth — $365,000
sixteenth — $345,000
seventeenth — $325,000
18th — $305,000
nineteenth — $285,000
twentieth — $265,000
twenty first — $245,000
twenty second — $225,000
twenty third — $209,000
twenty fourth — $193,000
twenty fifth — $177,000
twenty sixth — $161,000
twenty seventh — $155,000
twenty eighth — $149,000
twenty ninth — $143,000
thirtieth — $137,000
thirty first — $131,000
thirty second — $125,000
thirty third — $119,000
thirty fourth — $114,000
thirty fifth — $109,000
thirty sixth — $104,000
thirty seventh — $99,000
thirty eighth — $95,000
thirty ninth — $91,000
fortieth — $87,000
forty first — $83,000
forty second — $79,000
forty third — $75,000
forty fourth — $71,000
forty fifth — $67,000
forty sixth — $63,000
forty seventh — $59,000
forty eighth — $55,800
forty ninth — $53,000
fiftieth — $51,400
51st — $50,200
52nd — $49,000
53rd — $48,200
54th — $47,400
fifty fifth — $47,000
56th — $46,600
57th — $46,200
58th — $45,800
59th — $45,400
sixtieth — $45,000
61st — $44,600
62nd — $44,200
63rd — $43,800
sixty fourth — $43,400
sixty fifth — $43,000