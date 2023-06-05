Where to watch cheap or free flicks at San Antonio-area movie theaters this summer





Movie theaters within the San Antonio field are providing free or discounted motion pictures this summer for other people of every age. Alamo Drafthouse is preserving Kids Camp all through summer and wintry weather breaks the place tickets may also be bought for $5. The motion pictures proven all over the promotion alternate weekly till the tip of August. AMC is returning Summer Movie Camp to its theaters for the primary time in 4 years. Family-friendly films will play on Wednesdays for $3 and Saturdays for $5 at about 400 taking part theaters till the tip of August. EVO is providing its Kidflix Summer Movie Series with $1 circle of relatives films performed day-to-day. Regal’s Summer Movie Express contains films for $2 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays till the beginning of September. Santikos is providing free films for other people of every age on Tuesdays and Wednesdays till the start of August. Discounted meals combs are to be had at Santikos. Check with the native theaters for schedules and promotions.