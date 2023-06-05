Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to U.S. to face extortion fees

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalie Holloway in Aruba, will be passed over to U.S. government in Peru on June 8, Peru’s jail spokesperson showed to CBS News.

Van der Sloot, who’s these days serving a 28-year jail sentence in Peru for the homicide of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, will be briefly transferred to the U.S. to face fraud and extortion fees in relation to an alleged plot to promote false information about Holloway’s whereabouts to her circle of relatives.

Holloway went lacking in 2005 after leaving a nightclub in Aruba with Van der Sloot, a Dutch nationwide who resided there on the time. She was once by no means discovered, and in 2012, an Alabama pass judgement on declared her legally useless.

Van der Sloot, after being puzzled more than one instances, was once by no means charged in the case.

Peru’s Ambassador to the U.S., Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, stated previous that he was hoping Van der Sloot’s transient extradition to face the U.S. fees would “enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter, Stephany.”

