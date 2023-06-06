When Aamir Khan put his life in danger by taking a strong stand to NOT attend an underworld don’s party

There was once an technology in the 90s when the underworld used to rule over Bollywood have the entire large stars underneath their controlwe have observed this one glimpse in Sanjay Dutt’s biopicSanjuwhere the actor overcomes his concern by now not abiding by their rule. And now one such incident has came about with Aamir Khan too. In the early 90sAamir put his life virtually in danger by refusing to attend an underworld party. In an interviewrenowned manufacturer Mahaveer Jain was once all reward for the Laal Singh Chaddha superstar mentioned,” In the ’90sthe underworld was ruling the film industry. All the film stars had to accept the invitations visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir Bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

Aamir took that one possibility overcame ittoday he’s the person of his principlesthat’s what other folks respect essentially the most about him. The manufacturer even added that he’s essentially the most misunderstood individual: “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beingsbut is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimessocial media perception reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.”

There were repeatedly when a lot of A-listers’ names were involveda few movies have additionally long past viral at the internetshowing them attending those underworld don partiesnow one can obviously say that their attendance was once now not out of will however concern. And todaythings have greatly changedfor the easier. Aamir Khan has lately taken a wreck from motion pictures is spending time with his circle of relatives after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The famous person’s identify has as soon as once more surfaced with Fatima Sana Shaikhit has been alleged that he’s in a courting along with her. KRK even claimed that the actor gets married to her for the 3rd time.



