L.A. County High School Alumna named Cornell University National Merit Scholar

Bonita High School alumna and present Cornell University pupil, Verena Padres, won the 2023 Cornell University National Merit Scholarship, changing into the primary pupil from Bonita High School to get this award.

Padres is pursuing her dream of running at NASA and is considered one of round 840 scholars around the United States to obtain the National Merit Scholar identify. She graduated from Bonita High School in La Verne in 2022 and is lately a freshman at Cornell’s Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. She is carrying out analysis for Alpha CubeSat, a cube-shaped satellite tv for pc wearing a gentle sail designed as a stepping stone to our nearest megastar techniques.

Padres mentioned, “We decided on Cornell because of the opportunities. It’s a really great engineering school, they have research labs and project teams that you can get involved with, even as an undergraduate, with hands-on experience that can lead to internships and jobs in the industry.”

The National Merit Scholarship is an annual educational pageant for highschool scholars according to their initial SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test ratings. Padres graduated from Bonita High a 12 months early and had already enrolled at Cornell as a freshman when she won the scholarship.

“Congratulations to Verena on receiving a National Merit Scholarship,” Bonita High School Principal Kenny Ritchie mentioned. “She and Ashley (Verena’s sister) serve as role models for all students who want to achieve at the highest levels.”

Approximately 1.5 million highschool scholars input the National Merit Scholarship program each and every 12 months. Previous award winners come with U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Elena Kagan, and previous Microsoft CEO and present Los Angeles Clippers proprietor, Steve Ballmer.

Padres is pursuing a mechanical engineering primary and a occupation in area exploration.

