What’s next for the Celtics? Boston needs major changes, and a near-comeback vs. the Heat doesn’t change that





The Boston Celtics are going through unhappiness another time after being not able to conquer a 3-0 deficit in the postseason and shedding the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat. While the Celtics are a proficient crew, their tendency to play right down to their warring parties has been a major hurdle lately.

The crew struggled in opposition to the underwhelming Atlanta Hawks in the first spherical earlier than shedding the first recreation of the 2d spherical to a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers crew. Even all over their Game 6 win in opposition to the Miami Heat, they blew a double-digit lead with beneath 5 mins to play.

Part of the downside could also be attributed to the truth that the Celtics lack a number one ball-handler who can keep an eye on the glide of the recreation and dictate tempo. This steadily makes them gradual to get into their offense, resulting in late-clock turnovers. While Jaylen Brown used to be meant to be the crew’s 2d famous person, his deficient ball-handling talents best upload to this weak point.

The Celtics face further demanding situations because of the new collective bargaining settlement, which imposes strict consequences on giant spenders. If each Jayson Tatum and Brown earn supermax cash on their next offers, the crew can have to excise a number of key function gamers, leaving them with a roster they is probably not relaxed getting locked into.

In gentle of this, it can be vital for the crew to separate up its famous person duo of Tatum and Brown with the intention to make vital adjustments. Another selection might be to search out a new trainer, as the crew has misplaced its defensive id and struggled with Mazzulla’s hesitance to name timeouts and dependence on 3-pointers. However, firing Mazzulla would depart the crew with fewer choices for major adjustments.

Finding a star-level level guard would even be a problem, as this place is exceedingly uncommon. Brogdon used to be was hoping to offer balance offensively, however accidents averted him from doing so. Additionally, Smart, whilst a vocal chief, is best suited for an off-ball function.

Ultimately, the Celtics will have to deal with their weaknesses and make vital adjustments in the event that they hope to achieve the long run.



