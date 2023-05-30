Steelers’ George Pickens sets ‘the two bowls’ as 2023 goals after getting ‘snubbed’ from Pro Bowl last season

The 2022 NFL Draft was once a turning level for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they discovered a promising huge receiver in the second one spherical within the type of George Pickens from Georgia. In his debut NFL season, Pickens controlled to catch 52 out of 84 objectives for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was once a few of the most sensible 4 rookie huge receivers relating to catches and receiving yards.

Although Pickens had a excellent begin to his skilled occupation, the Steelers did not achieve the postseason, and he wasn’t decided on for the Pro Bowl. These two components have motivated him to set new goals for the 2023 season.

- Advertisement -

According to Pickens, he targets to make it to the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl in his moment 12 months within the league. He feels upset that he wasn’t a part of the 2022 Pro Bowl lineup, which he claims lacked thrilling avid gamers. He additionally mentioned his center of attention on “RAC,” run after catch, which shall be essential for his luck within the coming season.

It’s attention-grabbing to notice that Pickens felt that there were not many thrilling avid gamers within the 2022 Pro Bowl lineup. Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and Ja’Marr Chase have been decided on over him, which Pickens discovered unexpected. Even NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson did not obtain an invitation in spite of having 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns.

George Pickens is a competitor, and he is set large goals for the impending season. In Week 13’s fit in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons, he was once observed shouting at his coaches to throw him the ball. Head trainer Mike Tomlin was once glad to peer this sort of pastime in his avid gamers and mentioned that he prefers avid gamers who’re desperate to make vital contributions.

- Advertisement -

With a powerful paintings ethic and aggressive spirit, Pickens and his second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett can also be anticipated to accomplish smartly within the approaching season. The AFC, alternatively, is an overly aggressive league, and incomes a spot within the Pro Bowl may not be a very easy feat.