What will the Texans’ defense look like? DC Matt Burke explains

After a 12 months with Lovie Smith, identified for popularizing the Tampa 2 defense, the Houston Texans have employed a brand new defensive-minded head trainer this offseason. DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker of the Texans, has returned to the crew and coincided with a shift in the crew’s defensive philosophy. While the actual nature of the exchange will grow to be clearer as the season approaches, first-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke has not too long ago shared some perception into what can also be anticipated.

During Texans OTAs, Burke spoke with the media and discussed that the crew will proceed to deploy 4 defensive linemen. He cited the skill to create power with this kind of technique as one in every of its number one advantages.

“If you wanted to sum it up in one word, it would be ‘attack,'” Burke mentioned when describing the Texans’ new defensive philosophy. “We play our defensive line in a penetrating style, trying to edge them up and play nine techniques to disrupt plays. Our goal is to affect plays with our front by attacking and penetrating, resetting the line of scrimmage, and creating disruption. That’s the main thing.”

According to Burke, the power generated by means of the line of defense offers the crew extra protection choices at the secondary and linebacker ranges.

“The more you can pressure a quarterback with four players and avoid committing other resources to it, the better you can protect your coverage. This allows us to play multiple coverages and change things up if we can affect the quarterback and the offense with our front,” Burke defined. “That’s the general approach and philosophy we’re taking.”

In addition to setting up power on the line of scrimmage, the Texans plan to focal point considerably on versatility in the defensive backfield, particularly at the protection place. To deal with this want, the crew has obtained veteran defensive again Jimmie Ward, who has labored with DeMeco Ryans for 6 years with the San Francisco 49ers and has enjoy enjoying at each spot in the secondary. Ward is anticipated to be paired with breakout rookie Jalen Pitre at protection.

“There’s a trend towards more multidimensional players because they may be deployed in different spots. Offenses have running backs that can do a lot of different things and tight ends that can flex out and do all sorts of stuff,” Burke stated. “Having safeties who can match up with these different types of players and body types, and provide disguise from the opposing team’s perspective, is important for us.”