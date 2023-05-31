State rests in retrial of man accused of killing Trinity University student

After six days of testimony, the state has rested in the retrial of Mark Howerton, who’s accused of murdering his female friend, Cayley Mandadi, a Trinity University student in 2017.

Prior to the state resting, two audio recordings of an interview Texas Ranger Raymond Benoist performed with Howerton days after he confirmed up with an subconscious Mandadi at a Luling health facility had been performed.

In the primary recording on Oct.30, 2017, Howerton supplied restricted information about his dating with Mandadi, mentioning they’d disagreements about her ex-boyfriend. Howerton went on to mention that the day earlier than the couple went to the Mala Luna Festival, Mandadi had advised him they had been “soul mates” and that “she hated Trinity University, hated her friends, and just wanted to be with him.”

They had an issue as they had been leaving the pageant, however later reconciled at a Valero station and had “rough sex” the place Howerton in short choked Mandadi, which he claims used to be consensual. Afterward, she abruptly handed out, and Howerton panicked.

The subsequent day, Benoist went to interview Howerton once more after talking with Mandadi’s friends and family. Howerton advised Benoist that they if truth be told had intercourse at a car park in San Antonio and now not on the Valero. When Benoist requested why he didn’t inform him about trashing her dorm room and holding Mandadi’s telephone clear of her, Howerton mentioned, “I went through her phone to find out what she was doing.”

Howerton claimed Mandadi’s buddies had been seeking to stay her clear of him, but in addition admitted to prior to now shoving Mandadi and breaking her computer.

As the protection took over the case, their lawyer, John Hunter, attempted to movement for a mistrial claiming that the state didn’t turn out past an affordable doubt that Howerton dedicated homicide or sexual attack. However, 144th District Court Judge Michael Mery denied the movement.

The first protection witness used to be a virtual forensic skilled who performed his personal research of Mandadi and Howerton’s telephones, in addition to her ex-boyfriend’s telephone, to dispute the state’s cell phone information and GPS coordinates testimony on Tuesday.

Testimony in the trial resumes on Thursday morning, and if Howerton is located accountable, he faces a most punishment of existence in jail.

