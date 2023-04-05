Wednesday, April 5, 2023
What It’s Like to Retire in Georgia Compared to Other States | Georgia

Deciding the place to reside in retirement is among the maximum vital choices many retirees in the United States want to make. While some might need to keep shut to friends and family, others might prioritize reasonably priced housing, an inexpensive price of residing, and a low tax charge to maximize retirement source of revenue. Safety, get admission to to well being care, and local weather also are giant elements.

Using knowledge from monetary services and products corporate and private finance site Bankrate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the most efficient and worst states to retire. Bankrate analyzed a couple of knowledge issues and assigned a weight to each and every class: affordability (40%), well-being (20%), tradition and variety (15%), climate (15%), and crime (10%).

According to the document, Georgia ranks as the second one very best position to retire a number of the 50 states. The state ranks fourth very best in climate, its very best acting class. This class takes under consideration local weather knowledge and the possibility of herbal failures. Georgia’s worst acting class is tradition and variety. In this class, which takes under consideration venues for humanities, leisure, and sport in addition to the inhabitants’s racial and ethnic range, Georgia ranks 14th worst in the rustic.

Of the ten,516,579 individuals who are living in Georgia, 13.9% are 65 or older, the fourth smallest proportion amongst states, in accordance to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

All knowledge in this tale is from Bankrate and the U.S. Census Bureau. A full methodological explanation is available here.

Overall rank State Best class Best class rating (of fifty states) Worst Category Worst class rating (of fifty states) Population age 65 and older (%)
1 Florida Culture and variety 1 Crime 27 20.5
2 Georgia Weather 4 Culture and variety 37 13.9
3 Michigan Affordability 1 Well-being 39 17.2
4 Ohio Affordability 11 Culture and variety 34 17.0
5 Missouri Affordability 3 Crime 42 16.9
6 Kentucky Weather 3 Culture and variety 50 16.4
7 Texas Affordability 9 Culture and variety 48 12.5
8 Tennessee Affordability 2 Crime 45 16.4
9 Pennsylvania Crime 12 Weather 33 18.3
10 South Dakota Affordability 15 Weather 41 16.7
11 West Virginia Weather 8 Well-being 48 19.9
12 Mississippi Affordability 4 Well-being 50 15.9
13 Arizona Weather 1 Crime 41 17.6
14 Iowa Crime 12 Weather 31 17.1
15 North Carolina Affordability 16 Well-being 38 16.3
16 Illinois Well-being 13 Culture and variety 31 15.7
17 Wisconsin Crime 12 Weather 38 16.9
18 Indiana Affordability 12 Culture and variety 43 15.7
19 Oklahoma Affordability 6 Culture and variety 46 15.7
20 New York Well-being 5 Affordability 42 16.5
21 Virginia Crime 9 Culture and variety 40 15.4
22 Wyoming Crime 7 Weather 49 16.4
23 New Hampshire Crime 1 Weather 45 18.1
24 North Dakota Well-being 16 Weather 46 15.3
25 South Carolina Weather 16 Crime 46 17.7
26 New Jersey Well-being 3 Affordability 46 16.2
27 Nevada Culture and variety 11 Crime 40 15.8
28 Colorado Well-being 7 Weather 44 14.2
29 Arkansas Affordability 8 Well-being 49 16.9
30 Nebraska Well-being 19 Weather 37 15.7
31 Utah Well-being 10 Culture and variety 47 11.1
32 Massachusetts Well-being 1 Affordability 47 16.5
33 Idaho Crime 6 Weather 43 15.8
34 Rhode Island Crime 7 Affordability 44 17.3
35 Minnesota Well-being 15 Weather 42 15.8
36 Alabama Affordability 10 Well-being 46 16.9
37 Kansas Affordability 20 Culture and variety 45 15.8
38 Oregon Culture and variety 6 Affordability 40 17.6
39 Louisiana Weather 6 Crime 48 15.4
40 Delaware Culture and variety 2 Affordability 39 18.8
41 Washington Well-being 9 Affordability 38 15.4
42 Hawaii Well-being 2 Affordability 50 18.4
43 Connecticut Crime 4 Affordability 48 17.2
44 Maryland Well-being 4 Affordability 43 15.4
45 Vermont Culture and variety 3 Affordability 45 19.4
46 Montana Culture and variety 10 Weather 47 18.7
47 New Mexico Weather 12 Crime 50 17.4
48 California Well-being 6 Affordability 49 14.3
49 Maine Crime 2 Weather 50 20.6
50 Alaska Culture and variety 26 Crime 49 11.9

 


This article First gave the impression in the center square

