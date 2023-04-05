As Texas Evictions Rise, State Bill Seeks to Ban Local Tenant Protections

A invoice sooner than the Texas state legislature would block town and county governments from issuing new rules to limit evictions or implement current native rules, doubtlessly affecting hundreds of renters in Austin, Dallas and past.

The proposal is available in reaction to ordinances handed through the ones towns in addition to San Marcos, a fast-growing Austin suburb, that require landlords to give tenants further realize sooner than they record an eviction in courtroom. The authority to keep an eye on evictions rests best with the state, in accordance to the invoice’s writer, Texas State Representative Shelby Slawson, a Republican who represents a in large part rural space west of Waco.