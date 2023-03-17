What is a wedgie? At least 5 on first day of NCAA tournament





On the first day of March Madness, brackets were given busted and the ball saved getting caught.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of March Madness used to be complete of surprises, with large disillusioned wins for Princeton over Arizona and Furman over Virginia. Your bracket is most probably busted, however if you happen to sought after to wager on one thing, odds are for your prefer in relation to wedgies.

No, now not that type of wedgie. The basketball type — when the ball will get caught between the rim and the backboard after a shot or block.

It calls for the ball to hit the rim in simply the proper spot, and it does not occur all that incessantly. There’s been simplest 47 this season within the NBA, in step with NBA Wedgie Tracker.

That’s why fanatics and announcers have been shocked when there have been 5 wedgies on the first day of the NCAA tournament, and 4 came about on the similar tournament website online.

We are as much as FIVE wedgies on the first day of #MarchMadness! #WeAreWedgie https://t.co/OWYhd03pVc — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) March 17, 2023

It began as West Virginia hit a wedgie of their recreation in opposition to Maryland early Thursday. Then a double characteristic in Des Moines, as Arkansas went up-and-under for the first wedgie simply mins into their recreation in opposition to Illinois. Minutes later, a three-point strive from Illinois additionally were given caught at the back of the rim.

“It’s the rarest of all feats, it’s a double wedgie in Des Moines,” stated announcer Brian Anderson.

“It’s the rarest of all feats, it’s a double wedgie in Des Moines” 🤣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9cBkDUagpM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Then a third later Thursday, after a three-point strive from Texas in opposition to Colgate.

When it opened up a fourth time in Des Moines as Penn State shot on Texas A&M, the announcers have been astonished.

“Are you kidding me?! Another wedgie! If you’re just joining us, that’s the fourth wedgie of the day in Des Moines! It’s a record! It’s official!”- Brian Anderson #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zi83bVsICC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2023

“Are you kidding me? Another wedgie! If you’re just joining us, that’s the fourth wedgie of the day in Des Moines. It’s a record,” Anderson quipped. Some fanatics on social media puzzled if there could be a problem with the backboards or rims.