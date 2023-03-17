GOP state senator says he’s never met a hungry person in Minnesota

A Minnesota Republican stated he hostile a invoice to ensure foods for all scholars as a result of he had “yet to meet a person in Minnesota who is hungry.”

State Sen. Steve Drazkowski made the feedback Tuesday as he argued in opposition to HF 5, a proposal to devote more or less $400 million of taxpayer cash to feeding the state’s kids.

Drazkowski, elected to the state Senate ultimate yr, driven to make use of the cash as an alternative to spice up talent ranges in studying and math.

“Hunger is a relative term,” he added. “I had a cereal bar for breakfast. I guess I’m hungry now.”

The invoice’s writer, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Sen. Heather Gustafson, stated that in reality, just about 275,000 Minnesota Okay-12 scholars are on loose and decreased foods. Roughly one in six are “food insecure,” which means they do not know when their subsequent meal can be to be had, she added, bringing up state figures.

“I’m a mom. I have four kids. There are a lot of years that we couldn’t afford much. I would have appreciated a policy like that,” she stated.

“Being hungry makes learning almost impossible,” she added.

Rep. Steve Drazkowski speaks throughout a news convention, July 23, 2019 St. Paul, Minn. Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune by means of AP, FILE

Drazkowski framed the invoice as a type of “socialism” that may open the door to an array of bills he deemed needless.

“[Students] will be coming to buy their socks, buy their pants, buy their shirts, their hats, maybe their winter clothing. Who knows what’s next?” he stated.

“We should be using this nearly half a billion dollars of the taxpayers’ money to make sure we have reading proficiency happening in our schools again, math proficiency happening, science proficiency happening, and that the kids are learning,” he stated. “That is what our schools are for. That is what parents pay tax money for. That is what our constitution provides them: to teach them, not to feed them.”

Gustafson argued that the proposed build up accounts for “less than one percent of the state’s education budget.”

Citing her personal enjoy operating in study rooms, she stated, “As a teacher, I’ve had countless students come into my classroom. They’re looking for food, not just for themselves but for their siblings as well.”

The invoice handed the state senate via a vote of 38-26.

Drazkowski’s administrative center didn’t instantly go back requests from ABC News for remark.

Gov. Tim Walz stated he would signal the regulation into legislation.

“As a former teacher, I know firsthand that kids can’t learn on an empty stomach. When universal school meals reaches my desk — a historic, bipartisan bill — I’ll be proud to sign it into law,” Walz tweeted.