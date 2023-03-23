What if ‘The Daily Show’ Used Guest Hosts Permanently?

For two months, Comedy Central has performed one thing of a public audition. Nine other visitor hosts have each and every taken over “The Daily Show” for per week, together with Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman and, these days, the previous Democratic Senator Al Franken. Who must get the activity?

I’m an insignificant critic, no longer a community pinhead, as David Letterman referred to executives who made a lot of these selections, however that doesn’t imply I will be able to’t dream up cockamamie concepts. My authentic choice was once for a veteran correspondent like Roy Wood Jr. to fill the footwear of former hosts like Trevor Noah, who stepped down in December, or Jon Stewart ahead of him. But after staring at this full of life parade of hosts, and surveying the shrinking late-night panorama, a extra radical rethinking turns out price taking into consideration: Why no longer make brief visitor hosts everlasting?

- Advertisement -

My proposal rests partly at the truth that the good fortune of “The Daily Show” has already made it much less distinctive. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” has shrewdly stuffed the function that Stewart’s table items as soon as performed via offering humorous, progressive-leaning time limit comedy at the large news of the day. As for the prickly interviews that Stewart made well-known on Comedy Central, you’ll be able to now see them on his Apple TV+ series or, much more likely, social media, the place they pass viral.

“The Daily Show” stays a liked establishment with sturdy comedic bones primed for exploitation. It has at all times featured one of the crucial highest supporting casts in comedy, with its group of correspondents, a lot of them stalwarts of the New York standup scene, and nimble writers, whose ability and professionalism has best change into extra obvious from staring at those visitor hosts.