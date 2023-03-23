Justin Roiland domestic violence charges dropped

On Twitter, Roiland stated he’s “still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

LOS ANGELES — California prosecutors on Wednesday dropped domestic violence charges in opposition to Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated sequence “Rick and Morty” and supplied the voices of the display’s two identify characters.

- Advertisement - Orange County district lawyer’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds stated the 2 criminal counts involving a former female friend have been dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he stated. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

- Advertisement - He added that he’s “disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal harm and false imprisonment by means of risk, fraud, violence or deceit in opposition to the lady, who he used to be dwelling with on the time. She used to be no longer recognized in courtroom paperwork.

The charges dated to May of 2020, however they it seems that went omitted by means of media shops till NBC News reported on them in January of this 12 months.

- Advertisement - Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated sci-fi sitcom a few mad scientist and his grandson, each voiced by means of Roiland. It has aired for 6 seasons on Cartoon Network as a part of its Adult Swim midnight programming block, and it’s been renewed for a 7th.

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network cut ties with him when the charges have been reported and stated his roles can be recast. twentieth TV Animation and Hulu Originals, which produce two different animated sequence Roiland labored on, did the similar.

The corporations declined touch upon Wednesday.